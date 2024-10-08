Mandaue’s Regal Oliva runs for Congress, vows to combat abuse of power

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City Treasurer Atty. Regal Oliva has officially entered politics after she filed for congresswoman of the Lone District of Mandaue City under Team Mandaue. Oliva will challenge reelectionist congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

Oliva said she decided to run for Congress because she believes that Mandauehanons should not be left with only one choice.

She stated that she can serve Congress and Mandaue better, as she can legislate better laws, especially since she is a lawyer.

“I also believe that the abuse of power in the country should stop. I cannot do that by just being quiet and silent. So, it is important that I step up, raise the game, and challenge the city congresswoman,” she said.

Oliva mentioned that if elected, she wants to prioritize education, as it is the most important sector but is often overlooked in the country.

Her other priority program is job creation to alleviate poverty in the city and in the country.

Oliva said Mandaue is a highly urbanized and densely populated city that needs proper education, job creation, and more health programs.

If she wins, Oliva said she expects Mandaue to be better and greater, and that it will be free from the clutches of political familial dynasties.

Earlier, Oliva expressed hesitance because “politics is not an easy game to play,” she said.

As Oliva filed her COC, she was already deemed resigned and is no longer the city treasurer. Assistant City Treasurer Julia Ballesteros will take her place.

The Team Mandaue, headed by suspended Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, has filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) on Tuesday, October 8, the last day of filing. Cortes accompanied his slate as he had already filed his COC last Friday, October 4. However, he joined his slate during the signing of the integrity pledge. Comelec’s integrity pledge commits to abide by the Constitution, election laws, rules, and regulations to ensure that the election will be “free, orderly, honest, peaceful, and credible.”

20,000 people

The slate first gathered at the National Shrine of St. Joseph for a holy mass at 2:30 PM. They were accompanied by their supporters, mostly wearing green and white t-shirts, from the parish to the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The estimated crowd is close to 20,000, as confirmed by barangay captains and community leaders.

Cortes’ vice mayor is Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede. His councilors include incumbent councilors Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, Jun Arcilla, Dante Borbajo, Oscar Del Castillo, Jennifer Del Mar, Editha Flores-Cabahug, and Jimmy Lumapas. Completing his councilors are former Vice Mayor Atty. Carlo Fortuna, Ernie Manatad, Jonjie Espina, Francis Karlo Remedio, and Marco Sanchez.

His board members are outgoing councilor Malcolm Sanchez and Alang-Alang Barangay Captain Jesse James Go. Go replaced Cebu Sixth District Board Member Glenn Soco after Soco filed as Cebu Vice Governor, running mate of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Health services

Cortes said if given another term, he would prioritize health by upgrading the city hospital.

Cortes stated that next week, Bercede will lead the opening of the new Operating Room and Emergency Room at the Mandaue City Hospital.

Moreover, next year, an additional budget has also been allocated for extra wards. For the planned dialysis center, he mentioned that there is a private entity interested in a partnership.

The city is also working to upgrade the classification of the city hospital.

Other than health, Cortes will also prioritize education.

Unconstitutional

Meanwhile, Cortes said that his legal team has already filed to secure a Temporary Restraining Order from the court to prevent his Certificate of Candidacy from being canceled.

While Cortes filed for a TRO, he questioned the Commission on Elections resolution, stating that it violates the Constitution.

Cortes argued that due process is enshrined in the 1987 Constitution, which notes that no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, nor shall any person be denied the equal protection of the laws.

“An executory judgment is not final; it is like treating the candidates unfairly, similar to depriving the Mandauehanons and the Sugbuanons of their rights. It strips them of the right to choose who they want to lead the government, and that’s totally unfair. For me, where is the due process in this? When it is not yet a final judgment?” said Cortes.

Comelec Resolution No. 11044-A, dated September 4, 2024, was an amendment to Resolution No. 11044 regarding Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) for dismissed public officials.

Cortes was ordered dismissed by the Ombudsman for grave misconduct over the alleged act of allowing the continuous operation of SUPREA Phils. Development Corp., a batching plant, despite the lack of a permit.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP