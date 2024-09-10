Regal Oliva posters on display on Mandaue City streets

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Posters with pictures of Atty. Regal Oliva, the Mandaue City Treasurer, are now on display on some city streets.

With this, questions were raised about her political plans in the 2025 midterm elections.

Earlier, Oliva said that she will challenge Mandaue City lone district Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon in next year’s elections after she accused the congresswoman of pushing for her transfer to Navotas City, quoting reliable sources.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Oliva expressed her deep gratitude to those who initiated the display of her posters and for the trust and faith that they have given her.

However, Oliva said that she will be able to better serve the Mandauehanons if she remains as their city treasurer.

“My time to answer the call to serve in a different or higher capacity may come when the moment is right, when the voice comes louder,” Oliva said.

Never back down

“In the meantime, our fight for equality continues. We must push for greater accountability and transparency in government. We must never back down from those who hide behind power, cloaking themselves in a false sense of prosperity at the expense of others. We will not stop. We will fight. Di ta mo undang. Mosukol ta,” she added.

Oliva said that she also intends to continue her family’s legacy in the financial sector. Her father and sister are part of the banking industry while her mother, Ofelia, was regarded as one of the best treasurers of her time.

Meanwhile, City Information Officer Karla Victoria Cortes said that Oliva will continue to lead the Office of the City Treasurer until such time that an order for her transfer is issued by the Department of Finance.

Talks were circulated earlier about her impending transfer to Navotas City which prompted City Hall employees to hold a silent protest.

Oliva said Ouano-Dizon was behind maneuvers to have her transferred, an accusation that the congresswoman has denied.

