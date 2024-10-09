PJ backs out of Congressional race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rep. Pablo John Garcia has withdrawn his bid to be reelected as representative for Cebu’s 3rd Congressional District.

Garcia on Tuesday, October 8, withdrew his Certificate of Candidacy (COC). His wife, Karen Flores-Garcia, will replace him as 1Cebu’s bet.

Flores-Garcia, based on the list from the Commission on Elections of Cebu province (Comelec-Cebu), had no opponent. This meant she needed only one vote to be proclaimed as winner.

In an interview with reporters, Rep. Garcia said he decided to back out to pursue career advancement and personal projects that had been put on hold due to his duties at the House of Representatives.

These included continuing his law and public administration studies abroad and writing a book about Cebu’s political landscape and history.

Rep. Garcia also said they have already consulted the mayors and other local officials in the 3rd District, which covers Toledo City, and the towns of Aloguinsan, Asturias, Balamban, Barili, Pinamungajan, and Tuburan about his decision.

“They are unanimous in endorsing my wife, Karen, as substitute candidate, confident that she is more than able to continue what we have started, both in legislation as well as advocating for infrastructure and socioeconomic projects that make a difference in the lives and livelihoods of our constituents,” he said.

For her part, Flores-Garcia said she was excited to step in and be part of the public sector.

Flores-Garcia is a journalist by profession, having graduated from the University of the Philippines Cebu with a degree in Mass Communications and a Masters in Public Management from the same university.

“Trust me, she will be a better congressman than I am,” said Rep. Garcia.

Rep. Garcia was the first among all provincial bets to lodge his COC for next year’s Midterm Elections last October 1.

