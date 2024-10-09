LCPO relieves 2 cops linked to assault on Criminology student

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office has already relieved two personnel from Police Station 4 who were allegedly involved in assaulting a 20-year-old criminology student.

Police Colonel Dyan Agustin, officer-in-charge (OIC) of LCPO, stated that they were relieved on October 7, 2024.

They will be temporarily assigned to the headquarters pending an investigation.

“From Station 4 dadalhin natin sila sa headquarters, para madali natin silang ma-imbestiga. Yung pag-relieve natin sa kanila ngayon ay para ilagay natin sila sa restrictive custody, para kung may kailangan yung mga investigators natin, hindi na mabagal ang pagbibigay ng respond,” Agustin said.

He noted that they are currently waiting for the complainant to file a formal complaint with their office.

Earlier, the criminology student, along with the owner of the house where he serves as a caretaker, went to Police Station 4 on the evening of October 4, 2024, to report an alleged burglary.

The victim claimed that three burglars entered the house and stole a bicycle and a chainsaw. The burglar also mauled him.

However, when he was invited to the second floor of the police station, he reportedly underwent drug testing, which yielded a positive result.

He was then allegedly assaulted by the two police officers, who struck his hands with an arnis stick and slapped his face several times.

The policemen allegedly forced him to confess to the crime. However, he was released after the police admitted they had made a mistake.

Agustin stated that he would also await a recommendation regarding the possible relief of the station commander.

“Titingnan din natin yan na option, but as of this time, yung dalawa lang muna,” he added.

He also mentioned that he inspected the police station yesterday.

He revealed that he had already discussed the incident with Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who provided him with some instructions.

“May mga specific lang na instructions na kailangang ayusin ang pag-iimbestiga,” he added.

