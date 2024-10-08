Junjun Davide to run for Congress instead

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Incumbent Cebu Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III will not be seeking reelection in the 2025 midterm polls.

Davide on Tuesday, October 8, lodged his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) to run for Congressman in Cebu’s 2nd District.

He still has another term left as vice governor for Cebu but when asked, he told members of the media that he wanted to serve his constituents directly.

Davide also revealed that even Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia asked him to be her running mate in next year’s National and Local Elections.

While he expressed gratitude for the governor on choosing him as her possible vice governor, he said that he turned down Garcia’s invite.

“I thanked her – for her confidence in me, for her trust in me but I told her that… I already made up my mind… And she understood,” said Davide.

Davide will be running independently in the elections. If elected, one of the programs he will be giving priority is the farmer-to-scientist project.

The farmer-to-scientist program was first introduced during his tenure as governor in 2013. It aimed to educate and equip farmers the right skills to become more efficient farmers and ultimately improve the agriculture sector.

