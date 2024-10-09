Cebu province, COC filing: The surprises and twists

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even during the filing of candidacies, it has become a common occurrence that aspiring officials often submit their bid on the last day, especially when the date happens to be auspicious.

A total of 42 candidates lodged their certificates of candidacy (COC) for the upcoming 2025 polls from October 1 to October 8. But of this number, 20 aspirants and reelectionists filed their electoral bid on the last day, which is October 8.

Among them was incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia who is seeking to be reelected for her third and last term.

Garcia’s runningmate

When Garcia submitted her COC at 10 a.m. on October 8, she had no running mate yet.

But roughly 30 minutes before the deadline, outgoing Provincial Board Member of Cebu’s 6th District, Glenn Anthony Soco, decided to be her running mate once again.

This development also ended speculations as to who will be the governor’s running mate for the 2025 polls.

This is the third time Soco will be running in the vice gubernatorial race and alongside Garcia.

PJ withdraws, wife Karen replaces him

Just a few minutes after Soco submitted his candidacy for vice governor, incumbent Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia decided to withdraw from the race.

Instead, his wife, Karen Flores-Garcia, will be filling in the position.

Rep. Garcia cited personal reasons behind his decision to back out of next year’s elections, which included career advancement and writing a book about Cebu’s political landscape and history.

Flores-Garcia, based on the list from the Commission on Elections in Cebu province (Comelec-Cebu), had no opponent in the Congressional race for the 3rd District.

She only needed one vote to be proclaimed as winner.

Another Durano vs. Frasco fight in Congress

In Cebu’s 5th District, it’s going to another fight between the Duranos and Frascos in Congress.

Reelectionist and incumbent Deputy Speaker Duke Vincent Frasco filed his COC on October 8.

A few hours later, his challenger, incumbent Danao City Mayor Thomas ‘Mix’ Durano, lodged his candidacy as congressman for Cebu’s 5th District.

Durano, through his lawyers, was the last to file his COC on October 8 before the 5 p.m. deadline was up.

Peaceful, orderly

Nevertheless, the week-long filing of COC for provincial bets, particularly on the last day, had been peaceful and orderly, said lawyer Marchel Sarno.

A total of 23 positions – from governor down to members of the Provincial Board – are up for grabs for Cebu province’s 2025 elections.

