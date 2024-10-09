Daanbantayan farmer admits to hacking female neighbor to death

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A farmer from Daanbantayan, Cebu was jailed after he allegedly hacked a female neighbor until she died.

Alfonso Tundag Jr. said he lost his temper after his neighbor, Necitas Abing, told him that he was supposed to be dead by now.

Tundag said that Abing informed him that his name appears on a death list, but he was lucky that he was able to “run away.”

Abing made her claims after three individuals were found dead in a bushy area in their barangay last September 30. They were identified as Leo Andrino Rodrigo, Randolf Russel Circon, and Calixto Mahayahay.

Daanbanatayan police continue to investigate the death of the three men.

“Nakuyawan ko kay ana ko, ka-among ba nga wa ko magbuhat [og sayop unya maapil ko sa patyon]. Mao tong naputong akong huna-huna. Mao to ako siya natigbas. Mao na ang hitabo,” Tundag told radio station dyHP in an interview on Wednesday morning.

Tundag denied speculations that he killed Abing because of a personal dispute.

Hacking incident

He recalled that he met Abing as he was walking on a vacant lot where they would normally pasture their cattle in Purok Manga 2 in Brgy. Pajo shortly after noontime on Monday, October 7.

According to Tundag, Abing told him that he was supposed to be the fourth victim of the September 30 murder.

He claimed that Abing told him that someone wanted him dead.

Tundag said that he lost his temper and pulled out a 19-inch bolo and hacked Abing. He hacked her hands and then her head until she died.

He said that he did not intend to kill Abing, but everything happened so fast.

Trauma

A relative of Tundag, who asked not to be named, told CDN Digital that his violent reaction to Abing’s revelation may have been triggered by the trauma that he suffered after he was shot by his cousin’s husband while he was drunk in 2019.

Tundag survived, but they noticed a decline in his mental health since. The relative said that Tundag started to became paranoid that someone would one day come to kill him.

As the years passed, they thought that Tundag was beginning to have a sound mind again. However, his paranoia started to manifest again following the discovery of the three bodies last Sept. 30.

His relative said that Tundag experienced difficulty in sleeping. At one point, he told his wife to take good care of their young children aged 9 and 6, when he dies.

As of this writing, police are still drafting the murder charge that they will soon file against Tundag, who is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Daanbatayan Police Station.

