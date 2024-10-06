UC’s junior squads split results in Cesafi Season 24 action

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It was a day of mixed fortunes for the University of Cebu (UC) basketball teams in the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament on Saturday, October 5.

The UC Baby Webmasters maintained their unbeaten run, securing a hard-earned 70-62 victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers.

In contrast, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters fell short in a close battle as they succumbed to the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, 65-70.

With this win, the Baby Webmasters rise to the second spot in the Cesafi standings, sporting a perfect 3-0 record. Meanwhile, UCLM’s tough loss marks their second defeat in three games, with CIT-U’s victory earning them their first win of the season.

UC Baby Webmasters

In the Baby Webmasters’ matchup held at the Cebu Coliseum, Dio Gonzales and Carlo Salgarino spearheaded the charge.

Gonzales was flawless from the field, knocking down all six of his attempts en route to 14 points, while also contributing four rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. Salgarino added 11 points along with eight rebounds and three steals, combining with Gonzales to outlast a gritty USPF squad.

USPF’s Fritz Gonzales put up a valiant fight, posting a game-high 15 points and 12 rebounds. However, despite his best efforts, the Baby Panthers couldn’t find their way past UC’s relentless defense.

In the other match, CIT-U Junior Wildcats, fueled by the dynamic duo of Ryko Batuigas and Kieff Russel Suarez, claimed a thrilling victory over UCLM. Batuigas filled the stat sheet with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal, while Suarez added 15 points, five assists, six steals, and four rebounds. Kent Noguera also chipped in 10 points, helping CIT-U lock down the win.

Prince Mallorca of UCLM gave a valiant effort with an impressive double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds, but his solo heroics weren’t enough to carry his team to victory.

