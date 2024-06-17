Cebu City shooting: Man attacked due to illegal drugs

CEBU, Philippines — An 18-year-old man was recuperating in a hospital, after he was allegedly shot by his friend for coming up short several times in paying for the illegal drugs the man allegedly bought from his friend.

The victim was shot in the neck in Sitio White Road, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, on Sunday morning, June 16, 2024.

The victim was identified as Joseph Balansag, a resident of the place.

READ MORE:

Tricycle driver shot for allegedly selling ‘salt’ instead of drugs

Deadly war on drugs, again

Meanwhile, the suspect was identified as Jason Alfuro, of legal age, jobless, and also a resident of the place and a friend of the victim.

Based on the investigation by Inayawan Police Station, the victim was just walking home when the suspect suddenly appeared and shot the victim with a gun of unknown caliber.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound on the left portion of his neck.

After the shooting, the victim was able to run to his house and ask for the help of his parents.

The victim’s alleged involvement in illegal drugs was the motive that the authorities were looking into.

READ MORE:

Woman kills neighbor for returning illegal drugs in Cebu City

Shooting, car theft suspect yields drugs after arrest in QC

Cebu City shooting: Why victim was attacked

Police Major Jiceree Basitao, chief of Inayawan Police Station, said that based on their investigation, the suspect was allegedly selling illegal drugs, and that he got angry with the victim because the victim would allegedly not pay him the exact amount of the cost of the illegal drugs simply because they were friends.

The police are currently conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspect.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP