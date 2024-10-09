Family of Criminology student to pursue charges against Lapu-Lapu cops

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The family of the 20-year-old criminology student will pursue filing charges against the two police personnel from Police Station 4 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office who allegedly assaulted their son.

The victim narrated his traumatic experience on the eve of October 4, 2024, when he reported a burglary at the house where he works as a caretaker.

The criminology student said that on October 3, 2024, he had seen the bicycle and the chainsaw at the house, but by the early morning of October 4, 2024, the items had gone missing.

The victim began working at the house when he was 9 years old. Aside from him, his 80-year-old grandmother also works there as a gardener.

He said that they immediately informed the homeowner about the incident.

At around 9 p.m. that day, the homeowner decided to report the incident. The criminology student and his grandmother accompanied him to the police station.

What was supposed to be an initial interview turned into an interrogation, during which the victim was allegedly accused of theft.

He said that the police officers forced him to admit the crime and demanded to know the location of the stolen items.

He alleged that the officers used a baseball bat and an electric device during the interrogation and subjected him to a drug test, which they claimed was positive—an assertion he refutes.

The victim added that he was forced to kneel, had his feet beaten, and was whipped.

“Gipakuha sa bangko, paghuman gibunalan akong duha ka tiil. Niingon ko nga wala koy labot sir. Nganong ako ma’y naipit ani,” the criminology student said.

He also said his hands were struck with an arnis stick, and his face was slapped.

“Human ana mam, gipusasan ko ug gibalhog sa prisohan,” he added.

At around midnight, he was released after authorities found him not guilty of the crime. The emotionally distressed victim did not tell his grandmother about the events until he returned home to his parents.

The following morning, the chief of Police Station 4 visited the victim’s home to conduct an initial investigation.

The victim’s father, 46 years old and a traffic enforcer in the city, stated that the police attempted to settle the incident, but the family rejected the offer.

On Wednesday, the victim visited the office of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and asked for his intervention and assistance.

Chan immediately directed the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) to handle the investigation and ensure impartiality.

The mayor pledged to support the victim’s recovery, including covering medical expenses and offering him a job while he completes his studies.

“Akoa napod gipatawag pinaagi sa atong Isumbong ni Mayor – Action Agad ang espesyalista nga mo-check sa bata aron ma-monitor siya psychologically since suicidal na ang bata,” Chan said.

Police Lieutenant Christian Torres, spokesperson for the LCPO, in a separate interview, said they had already relieved six police personnel from Police Station 4, including the station commander, the chief clerk, the investigator on duty, the desk officer on duty, and two intel operatives.

These police personnel were placed on floating status.

Torres said the two intel operatives were disarmed and forbidden to leave the perimeter of their headquarters.

When the victim was asked if he would still pursue his studies in criminology, he responded, “Dili na sir. Way ayo ang mga pulis, sir. Mga abusado.”

The victim was in his second year, but since the incident, he has not returned to his classes.

