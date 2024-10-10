Daily Gospel, October 10

This is the Daily Gospel for today, October 10, 2024, which is the Thursday of the twenty-seventh week in ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 11, 5-13.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Suppose one of you has a friend to whom he goes at midnight and says, ‘Friend, lend me three loaves of bread,

for a friend of mine has arrived at my house from a journey and I have nothing to offer him,’

and he says in reply from within, ‘Do not bother me; the door has already been locked and my children and I are already in bed. I cannot get up to give you anything.’

I tell you, if he does not get up to give him the loaves because of their friendship, he will get up to give him whatever he needs because of his persistence.

And I tell you, ask and you will receive; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.

For everyone who asks, receives; and the one who seeks, finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.

What father among you would hand his son a snake when he asks for a fish?

Or hand him a scorpion when he asks for an egg?

If you then, who are wicked, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will the Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him?”

Source: Dailygospel.org