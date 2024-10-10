Another POGO in Cebu? 38 undocumented Chinese nationals arrested in Moalboal

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu confirmed that they had raided what looked like another illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

This time, however, the raid took place in a popular diving destination in southwestern Cebu.

The Moalboal Police Station confirmed to reporters on Thursday, October 10, that they had raided a rental establishment in Barangay Saavedra, Moalboal town, which was suspected of being a POGO hub, on Wednesday, October 9.

They also found a total of 38 undocumented Chinese nationals who were reportedly caught engaging in POGO activities.

As of this writing, the arrested foreigners are being held inside a resort in the same barangay while further investigations continue.

Moalboal is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Police, in a report, revealed that the operation stemmed from a tip about suspicious persons and activities in the establishment.

In addition, they found numerous computer sets and other electronic instruments inside.

Last Wednesday’s raid came a month after the government’s anti-organized crime commission shut down an illegal POGO hub in Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan Island, where they rescued 162 victims of human trafficking, most of whom were foreigners.

This is a developing story. Please visit cebudailynews.inquirer.net for the latest updates. /clorenciana

