Mandaue hit-and-run: SUV owner’s lawyer claims hired driver was behind the wheel

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities in Mandaue City, Cebu are working to validate the claim made by a legal representative of the owner of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident on Sunday, October 6.

The lawyer claimed that instead of the vehicle owner, a hired driver was responsible for the death of the two victims: Niña Logarta, 54; and Richard Quiaot; 43.

At around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Logarta was heading home to Brgy. Labogon after buying some items at a market in Consolacion town.

Logarta was on board the motorcycle driven by her neighbor Quiaot, whom she asked to accompany her.

On their way home, a white SUV traveling in the opposite direction initiated a counterflow and collided with their motorcycle.

When both individuals collapsed on the ground, the SUV driver fled instead of helping. Both Logarta and Quiaot died on the spot.

Not long after an investigation was launched, personnel of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) were able to trace the route taken by the SUV involved through CCTV footages in the area.

“Nasubay ra ang mga CCTVs gikan sa pagkabangga hangtod sa asa nila gipark sa driver ang iyahang sakyanan,” stated MCPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro in an interview with CDN Digital.

On Monday, October 7, police recovered the vehicle that was abandoned at a warehouse in Consolacion.

Law enforcers have also identified its registered owner through the license plate.

The SUV owner’s lawyer has gotten in touch with authorities and said that a hired driver was behind the wheels at the time as the owner was in Iloilo.

Villaro said that the lawyer gave them the name of the alleged driver. However, they are yet to establish if the person named was indeed the suspect.

As of this writing, police have opted not to disclose the identities of both individuals while investigation is ongoing.

“Although naa silay name nga gisulti nga kinsa ang driver but sa part sa PNP naa pa mi mga pagduda kung kinsa to siya nga ngalana,” said Villaro.

SUV owner’s lawyer claims hired driver was behind the wheel

“On the part sa PNP, part sa investigation nga i-prove lang gihapon namo ang identity, ang ebidensya nga siya gyud ang ga-drive dinha ang katong name ang iyang gihatag,” she added.

Villaro also said that more pieces of evidence are needed in order to complete their investigation and build an airtight case.

She added that their ongoing investigation also includes backtracking of CCTVs from the crime scene and surrounding areas.

According to Villaro, they are in constant communication with the victims’ family who are determined to file a case against the person responsible.

It was revealed earlier that Logarta’s family was also contacted by the lawyer of the SUV owner, who said that the latter will be covering the expenses as the driver involved cannot afford it.

Logarta’s daughter, however, said that they will not accept any settlement money and that they will pursue the case.

Villaro said that they have assured the victims’ family that the police are ready to assist them in filing a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide and damage to property.

“Mao man gyud ang atong goal nga mahatagan jud og hustisya ang kini duha kabuok nato nga biktima,” she stated.

In order to hasten the investigation, Villaro also plead to anyone who might have information on the suspect’s identity to relay it to the proper authorities. /clorenciana

