MCWD board vacant seats to be filled soon

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 08,2024 - 07:10 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filling the vacant seats of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) board is still in the process, but acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has already considered who can complete the board.

On Monday, Garcia reiterated that it is imperative and important to appoint members of the board of directors, following the resignation of ex-chairman of MCWD, Joey Daluz III last September 30.

Daluz’ resignation was part of his consideration of the possibility of running for a government position in the 2025 midterm elections.

Garcia also said on Monday that Daluz was set to file his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) today, October 8, for vice mayoral post.

As of now, the remaining BOD members were Vice Chairman Miguelito Pato, and Secretary Jodelyn May Seno.

Garcia said that he might also appoint two members since Pato’s term was set to expire on Dec. 31.

Among the people he considered was Dr. Marlo Maamo.

“I have already asked Dr. Marlo Maamo not to run for any public office because I will make him a director of MCWD,” Garcia said.

Garcia said that Maamo’s position would be up to the board to decide.

Garcia said that he wanted to have diverse members on the board like a lawyer, a doctor, and an engineer.

“Miguel Pato is an engineer, Joey Daluz is a lawyer, so I will also be looking for a lawyer. Now, we have a doctor, Dr. Maamo. I want to have a diverse set of members so that the best ideas will come out from the board of directors,” Garcia said.

Moreover, Garcia said that he is also considering lawyers Ferdinand “Bong” Pepito and Gerry Carillo.

Carillo is a former Cebu City councilor while Pepito was former president of Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu Province chapter.

