Durano eyes comeback for congress in Cebu’s 5th district

DANAO CITY, Philippines —Incumbent Danao City Mayor Thomas “Mix” Durano formally announced on Friday, October 11, 2024, his congressional bid in the 2025 midterm elections.

This took place during a press conference called by the Durano-led Partido Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) in Danao City, where they also announced the official slate of the Durano bloc.

On Friday, Mix also declared that he will be running as an independent candidate.

In his speech, Mix said that running for congressman “independently” was the “most logical step” for him and that having no affiliation with any political parties made them “stronger.”

“Wa’y nagbabag sa among plano sa Danao, wala’y nag-dictate, but ang nag-dictate namo mao ang akong pamilya, pamilyang Danao, not my direct family,” he added.

“Sa pagdesisyon nako, this is all my decision. Ako ning gihangyo sa akong amahan ug sa akong mga igsuon,” he said.

He said that when he saw the “door of opportunity” to run as congressman, he immediately seized it.

“Danao is one city, but being a congressman covers ten municipalities and one city. It’s a big responsibility. Usa na sa akong nabati…nga nananghid ko nga I will run because of this achievement sa Danao ug nila tanan,” Mix said.

Mix added that Danao City has “achieved a lot” under the Durano administration, and he believes his father, Vice Mayor Nito, can continue the roadmap he started for their local government.

He also noted that the roadmap he outlined during his State of the City Address (SOCA) would be implemented “faster” once he wins the congressional seat in the 5th district.

“I believe with that chance, ang kaning akong plano, what we laid out, ma-implement sooner,” Mix said.

Edge against Frasco

Durano will be running against Deputy Speaker and incumbent 5th District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco.

When asked what his edge over Frasco could be, Durano said it would be the Durano-type of service and governance that he brings with him.

“Tatak Durano is with me gikan pa sa akong apohan, Manong Amon (Ramon Durano Sr.), gikan sa akong amahan, Ramon ‘Nito,’ Red, ug Ace. Ang among pagserbisyo sa tawo dili lang sa panahon sa eleksyon but kanunay,” he said.

Nito, Red, and Ace all served as congressmen in Cebu’s 5th district. The district had been governed by the Duranos since 1987 until 2019, when a non-Durano—Duke Frasco—was elected.

Moreover, it is worth noting that most of the local government officials in the Camotes group of islands have allied with the 1Cebu Party, led by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Durano said they are not worried about the alliance, as they know who their “loyal” supporters are.

“We will start at the bottom. If I have to go house-to-house, if I have to do that, hangyo sa mga katawhan nga maynang makita nila ang akong mga pangandoy ug vision para nila, then I am confident that they will be with me,” Mix said.

Bakud patriarch’s support

The chairman of the Bakud Party and vice mayor of Danao City, who is running for mayor next year, has expressed his support for Mix’s congressional bid.

In a statement, Vice Mayor Nito Durano said Mix will bring his “three-decade career in public service, from Guinsay Barangay Captain, to City Councilor, Vice Mayor, and City Mayor.”

“During Mix’s administration, Danao became the Top 1 City in the Province of Cebu and the country’s Most Improved City. Danao also became a national awardee of the DILG’s Seal of Good Local Governance. Just recently, our City Accounting Office was awarded as the Outstanding Accounting Office for the 8th year in a row, making it the first and only local government unit to receive such prestige,” Vice Mayor Nito said.

With all the evidence of Mix’s service and governance, Vice Mayor Nito said they are looking forward to carrying out the same kind of service in Danao to “help transform the 5th district of Cebu.”

The press conference was primarily attended by members of Team Bakud and other local officials from various municipalities, including Camotes, Sogod, and Liloan, who pledged their support.

