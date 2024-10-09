Migs Magpale to run as Danao mayor under Team Frasco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s going to be a Durano versus Durano fight in Danao City, northern Cebu.

Danao City Councilor Miguel Antonio Magpale has lodged his bid to run for the mayorality race in Danao City.

But Magpale, a member of the Durano clan, will be running under the Team Frasco party, the political enemies of the Duranos.

He confirmed on Tuesday, October 8, that he had successfully submitted his certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Danao City last October 7.

“I’m doing this for the people of Danao,” he said.

Magpale will be facing his granduncle and current vice mayor of Danao City, Ramon ‘Nito’ Durano III, of Team Bakud.

However, he did not divulge further details on his reason to seek the top position in Danao City, saying he would reveal them ‘in the proper time and proper venue.’

He also confirmed that his mother, former Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, did not agree on his decision to run as mayor in Danao City.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a blessing from the (former) Vice Gov, Agnes Magpale. I’m hoping for some approval but at this point, that is something I cannot force,” Magpale said.

Magpale is the son of the former vice governor, a scion of the Durano clan in Danao City.

He also followed her into politics. His first stint as a politician was in 2010 when he became a city councilor in Danao City. He also served as Provincial Board member for Cebu’s 5th District.

Danao City, located 49 kilometers north of Cebu City, is the stronghold of the Durano, one of Cebu’s most influential political families.

