Cebu weather: Expect scattered rainshowers this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu and the rest of the province can expect partly cloudy skies with chances of rainshowers or thunderstorms in the next few days, according to the latest weather forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

For Saturday, October 12, weather in Metro Cebu and the rest of the province is expected be partly cloudy to at times cloudy, with possible rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Winds will be light to moderate coming from the southeast to northeast, while coastal waters will be slight to moderate. Temperatures are expected to range from 26 to 32 degrees Celcius.

Similar conditions will persist on Sunday, October 13, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of rainshowers or thunderstorms throughout the day.

Winds will remain light to moderate from the southeast to northeast, and coastal waters will stay slight to moderate. Temperatures will be slightly cool, ranging from 26 to 30 degrees Celcius.

READ:

Pagasa: No typhoon expected in coming days, but rain likely

Pagasa: Cloudy skies, rain in eastern Luzon due to shearline, easterlies

In its extended weather outlook, Pagasa predicts that from Monday, October 14 to Wednesday, October 16, Metro Cebu will experience steady weather patterns.

Partly cloudy skies, with potential afternoon or evening showers, will continue as light to moderate winds shift from the east to southeast.

Coastal waters will remain slight to moderate, providing favorable conditions for maritime activities. During this period, temperatures will hover between 26 and 33 degrees Celcius.

Pagasa advises residents to stay alert for sudden rainshowers or thunderstorms, which may cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.

While the weather will generally be stable, it is important to stay updated on any sudden changes, especially for those planning outdoor activities. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP