PRO-7 chief vows no tolerance for police misconduct following Lapu-Lapu incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The head of all policemen in Central Visayas assured that they will never tolerate any deviant acts done by their personnel against civilians.

“We will never tolerate those acts,” said Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), during his visit to the Cebu City Police Office.

This was in reference to the alleged assault perpetrated by two cops in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, against a criminology student last Friday, October 4.

The concerned police officers, assigned at the Marigondon Police Station, were accused of attacking a certain Eric.

According to authorities, the victim initially reported a burglary after the house he was hired to care for was allegedly robbed by unidentified assailants on October 4.

Eric told police that he did not resist the burglars, who allegedly mauled him, in fear for his safety.

After seeing inconsistencies in his statements, police interrogated Eric at the police station.

It was at this time that Eric was made to take a drug test, which yielded positive results, and two cops allegedly forced him to confess.

The cops also allegedly struck Eric’s hands with an arnis stick while they also repeatedly slapped his face. He was released on the same day.

After Eric sought the assistance of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, a probe was launched into the incident.

READ: Family of Criminology student to pursue charges against Lapu-Lapu cops

Policing the police

The LCPO has relieved the officers involved while the investigation is ongoing.

According to Aberin, the station commander of the station, where the officers were assigned in, is included in the investigation.

Aberin added that in compliance with the instructions of the PNP chief to work together, station commanders must be monitoring the movements of each of their personnel.

PRO-7 spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare added that in incidents like this, officers will be given the opportunity to present their side of the story as part of due process.

Pelare also stated that if an officer is found guilty of violating police procedures, appropriate charges will be filed against them.

Aberin, for his part, reminded Cebu City policemen to behave appropriately and to always follow the police operational procedure.

“Always observe the basics. Observe what is written or follow what is written on the police operational procedure,” he said. /clorenciana

