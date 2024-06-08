Cebu’s Laborte cruises deeper into the PHL Badminton Open 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano smasher Lyrden Laborte continued to put on a superb performance in the Philippine Badminton Open 2024 this week at the First Pacific Leadership Academy (FPLA) in Antipolo City.

Laborte, one of the badminton aces honed by Mandaue city coach Eddie Estoconing, won both his singles and doubles matches in this major tournament this week to advance deeper in the tournament.

The 21-year-old Laborte, who plays for the Ateneo de Manila University, obliterated JVMBC’s John Vincent Macabenta in a 21-3, 21-2, and went on to outlast Ron Zacarias of VBTC, 21-11, 19-21, and 21-9, in the men’s singles event.

A UAAP Season 86 co-MVP, Laborte, paired with fellow Atenean Charles Bagasbas to secure a 21-11, 21-9 win over Kryzler Villanueva and Zachary Chua of the Bianca Carlos Badminton Academy in the Round of 128 of the men’s doubles event.

They then went on to beat the University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) Francis Sarmiento and Lennox Cuilao, 21-19, 15-21, and 21-19, to advance to the round of 32.

They wrapped up their campaign on Friday evening with a win over SIMBC’s Joshua Martinez and Mohammad Amerodin, 21-9, 21-10.

