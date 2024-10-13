‘I tried to convince him’: Durano on Magpale’s shift to Team Frasco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following Migs Magpale’s shift of alliance from the Duranos to Team Frasco, the chairman of his former party has something to say.

“We are a free country in a democracy. So, para nako he can do anything,” said vice mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano, chairman of the Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) Party.

Before joining Team Frasco, led by Deputy Speaker and reelectionist 5th district representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco, Magpale was a member of the Durano-led party.

Magpale, an incumbent councilor in Danao City, has lodged his bid to run for the mayoralty race in their city last October 8.

He will be running against his granduncle, Vice Mayor Nito Durano.

Frasco posted on his Facebook last October 2, welcoming Magpale in his team and saying, “Together, we are committed to driving positive change and progress for the people of Danao City. With our shared vision for development and good governance, we look forward to creating a brighter future for the city and for all Danaowanon. Welcome to TeamFrasco!.”

However, Magpale did not divulge further details on his reason to seek the top position in Danao City, saying he would reveal them “in the proper time and proper venue.”

He also confirmed that his mother, former Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, did not agree on his decision to run as mayor in Danao City.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a blessing from the (former) Vice Gov, Agnes Magpale. I’m hoping for some approval but at this point, that is something I cannot force,” Magpale said.

Magpale is the son of the former vice governor, a scion of the Durano clan in Danao City.

Although Durano also did not divulge details about Magpale’s shift, he confirmed that he anticipated his move.

“I anticipated that. Unya being a former councilor, I tried to convince him [to stay] but as I said, he has his own mind, so that’s his decision,” Durano said.

Last Friday, members of the Durano bloc called for a press conference to formally endorse Danao City Mayor Thomas “Mix” Durano’s bid for congress in the 5th District of Cebu.

Mayor Mix will be facing against Frasco in the 2025 midterm elections.

Danao City, located 49 kilometers north of Cebu City, is the stronghold of the Durano, one of Cebu’s most influential political families. /with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

/clorenciana

