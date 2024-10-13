Rama: Duranos’ endorsement of Pam Baricuatro a huge plus for opposition

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 13,2024 - 10:40 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama says that the Duranos’ support for Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro’s candidacy for governor is “a very positive development” for them.

Duranos’ endorsement of Baricuatro a huge plus for opposition, says Rama

On Thursday, October 10, Team Liberate Cebu (TLC), an opposition group led by Rama, was launched in Cebu City, where Baricuatro was also present.

Rama said that he was eyeing for the Duranos to be part of their group.

“I wish [the] Durano family [in the] 5th district is part of this group, TLC,” Rama said.

And on Friday, the Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) Party led by the Durano clan in Danao City located in the 5th District of Cebu, officially declared their support for Baricuatro.

“Para sa kausaban, I will support Pam Baricuatro… Para sa kausaban, we will support Pam Baricuatro,” Bakud chairman and Danao City Vice Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III said.

Rama, after learning Durano’s response, told CDN Digital via a text message: “It is a very positive development for TLC movement.”

Meanwhile, Cebu gubernatorial aspirant Baricuatro said she remains “humbled” by the Bakud Party.

READ: Durano-led Bakud supports Pam Baricuatro’s gubernatorial bid

“I remain humbled by the endorsement of the Durano family & Bakud Party. I will continue my work to serve the province and the country the best way I can,” Baricuatro told CDN Digital in a text message.

When asked if she had already met or kept in touch with the Duranos, Baricuatro said that she ‘sent a thank you message to the former Secretary of Tourism Ace Durano’ as they are already ‘friends’ on Facebook and other than that, she said that she has “no connections with the Duranos.”

Aside from declaring their support for Baricuatro’s candidacy, the Duranos also formally announced positions they are seeking for the upcoming elections last Friday.

Vice Mayor Nito will be running again as mayor of Danao City with incumbent councilor Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano as his running mate.

Incumbent Danao City Mayor Thomas “Mix” Durano will be running as congressman of the 5th District of Cebu, while former 5th District Rep. Red Durano will be running for mayor in Poro, Camotes. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP