Durano-led Bakud supports Pam Baricuatro’s gubernatorial bid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Durano-led Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) Party officially declared their support for Pam Baricuatro’s gubernatorial race in the 2025 elections.

Partido Bakud’s standard bearer and incumbent vice mayor of Danao City, Ramon “Nito” Durano III announced this during a press conference by the Durano bloc at their residence on Friday, October 11.

“Para sa kausaban, I will support Pam Baricuatro… Para sa kausaban, we will support Pam Baricuatro,” Durano said.

(For change, I will support Pam Baricuatro … for change, we will support Pam Baricuatro.)

Last October 8, Cebuana philanthropist and social activist Pamela Baricuatro filed her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for governor of Cebu and will be running under Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

She is also a businesswoman and has been involved in various socio-political movements here. These included the Save Cebu Movement and the Maisug movement.

She also formerly served as Secretary General of the Marcos-led Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

CDN Digital has already reached Baricuatro for her statement but she has yet to respond as of writing.

Aside from declaring their support for Baricuatro’s candidacy, the Duranos also formally announced positions they are seeking for the upcoming elections.

Vice Mayor Nito will be running again as mayor of Danao City with incumbent councilor Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano as his running mate.

Incumbent Danao City mayor Thomas “Mix” Durano will be running as congressman of the 5th District of Cebu, meanwhile, former 5th district representative Red Durano will be running for mayor in Poro, Camotes.

Yesterday, the Team Liberate Cebu (TLC), an opposition group led by former mayor Michael Rama, was launched in Cebu City where Baricuatro was also part of.

Rama also said that he was eyeing for the Duranos to be part of their group.

“I wish [the] Durano family [in the] 5th district is part of this group, TLC,” Rama said. | with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

