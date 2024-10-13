CESAFI: Magis Eagles outplay UCLM to stretch winning streak to 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The high school defending champions, Sacred Heart School Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, virtually moved on from their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 season opening setback as they stretched their winning streak to three games with a commanding 82-67 victory over the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters on Saturday, October 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With this win, the Magis Eagles improved to a 3-1 record, climbing to third place in the highly competitive high school division, trailing the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons (5-1) and the UC Main Baby Webmasters (5-0).

Their game on Saturday saw an early back-and-forth battle featuring three lead changes and one tie before halftime, with the Magis Eagles trailing narrowly at 38-39.

However, they regrouped during the break and emerged in the second half of their Cesafi game with a fierce 15-5 run, establishing a 53-44 advantage in the third period.

Despite the Magis Eagles’ momentum, the Webmasters refused to back down, staying within striking distance and closing the gap to six points, 53-59, at the start of the final period.

The game intensified, marked by physical play and contentious moments exacerbated by several crucial missed calls from the referees.

With just a three-point lead, the Magis Eagles asserted their dominance in the closing minutes, scoring five consecutive points to establish their first double-digit lead of 11, 64-53, capped off by a corner three-pointer from Kent Basa.

They extended their advantage to as much as 17 points, 75-58, as the game neared its conclusion. UCLM struggled offensively, shooting only 21-of-68 from the field.

The defending champions showcased their balanced attack, with five players finishing in double figures.

Leading the charge for the Magis Eagles was standout guard Froilan Maglasang, who once again topped the scoring charts with 17 points, complemented by four assists and three steals.

Rookie big man Coriantumr Cabantog contributed significantly with 15 points, five rebounds, three steals, and a block, while center Lars Fjellvang recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Veterans Alden Paul Cainglet and Jelo Mar Rota added 12 and 10 points, respectively, to round out a well-rounded offensive effort.

For UCLM, Laurence Justine Pamas led the scoring with 14 points, while Prince Mallorca narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds, as the Webmasters fell to a 1-4 record.

