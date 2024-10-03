Cesafi 24: Magis Eagles crush Baby Cheetahs in bounce back win

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles bounced back impressively from their season-opening loss, defeating the Benedicto College Cheetahs 78-52 in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 on Thursday, October 3, at the Cebu Coliseum.

After falling to the USJ-R Jaguars 71-75 in their first game, the Magis Eagles showcased their resilience with a dominant performance against the Cheetahs, who are still searching for their first win of the season.

Alden Cainglet stood out for SHS-AdC, scoring a game-high 15 points, along with 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 assists. Lian Kent Basa contributed 10 points and 8 rebounds, while Froilan Maglasang added 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Baby Cheetahs, one of the two new high school teams in Cesafi, struggled to find their rhythm, with Joseph Carl Dimaclid leading the way with 11 points. Kyle Nalisa and John Kenneth Bihag each chipped in 10 points.

The Magis Eagles faced an early challenge, allowing the Cheetahs to tie the game at 15. However, they responded with a commanding 17-4 run, establishing a 32-19 lead that they maintained through the first half.

In the second half, the Eagles built on their momentum, pushing their lead to as much as 21 points at 66-45 before ultimately securing a 29-point victory, closing the game at 78-52.

SHS-AdC’s defensive tenacity was evident, as they capitalized on turnovers for 26 points and received strong contributions from their bench, which accounted for 52 points in the win.

