Cesafi Season 24: Magis Eagles soar past Baby Mustangs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending high school champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, dominated the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Baby Mustangs, 97-66, in a one-sided affair on Sunday, October 6, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory marked the Magis Eagles’ second straight win, bouncing back strong after a season-opening heartbreak against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 71-75, last month.

This decisive win sends a clear message that the Magis Eagles are still a force to be reckoned with, despite the departure of several key players, including former team captain and top scorer Jared Bahay, now playing in the UAAP for the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Under the guidance of their veteran coach Rommel Rasmo, the Magis Eagles displayed dominance, leading by as much as 33 points, 97-64, in the final stretch.

Their size advantage was crucial, outscoring CRMC 30-7 on second-chance points, and they capitalized on turnovers, converting 40 points off CRMC’s 23 miscues.

Though the Baby Mustangs started hot with a 7-0 run, the Magis Eagles quickly unleashed their firepower, completely dismantling their opponents by halftime, 49-30.

The Magis Eagles showcased impressive balance, with five players scoring in double digits. Point guard Froilan Maglasang led the charge with a game-high 16 points, adding two assists, two steals, and a rebound.

Jelomar Rota added 15 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal. Rookie standout Lian Kent Basa just missed a double-double, contributing 13 points and nine rebounds along with two steals.

Team captain Alden Paul Cainglet and rookie Coriantumr Cabantog chipped in 10 and 11 points, respectively.

The Baby Mustangs, still winless at 0-3, saw solid performances from Karl John Agravante and Kian Lipreso, who scored 14 and 11 points in the loss.

BENEDICTO 65, USC 59

In the other high school matchup on Sunday, the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs snapped a three-game losing skid, earning their first win of the season with a 65-59 victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors.

Joshua Allen Micaros delivered a monstrous double-double for the Baby Cheetahs, tallying 22 points, 18 rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Joseph Carl Demaclid and Kyle Andre Nalisa added 17 and 15 points, respectively, to secure the win.

USC’s Xian Garcia led his team with 14 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Baby Warriors fell to 0-3 in the standings.

