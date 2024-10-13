Raquinel shocks Mexican foe, wins WBC Continental Americas title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jayr “The Dreamer” Raquinel secured his first major regional title after a stunning upset victory over Mexican hometown favorite Yahir Frank in Hermosillo, Mexico, on Saturday, October 12 (October 13 Manila Time).

Despite entering the bout as the underdog, Raquinel delivered an impressive performance, claiming a unanimous decision after 12 hard-fought rounds.

Although the official scorecards were not available as of press time, Raquinel’s victory was clear, as he controlled the action against the previously unbeaten Frank.

The win earned the Filipino fighter the prestigious World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Americas super flyweight title, a significant milestone in his career.

Professional record

Raquinel’s triumph was even more remarkable given the notoriously challenging environment of Mexico, where Filipino fighters have managed to emerge victorious.

With this victory, the 27-year-old Raquinel, a native of Candoni, Negros Occidental, improved his professional record to 17 wins, 13 by knockout, alongside two losses and one draw.

Frank, previously undefeated, saw his perfect record tarnished, falling to 17 wins, one loss with 12 knockouts.

This bout marked Frank’s fifth fight in his hometown of Hermosillo, but Raquinel’s sharp counter-punching spoiled the Mexican’s homecoming.

Raquinel’s success was built on his ability to remain composed under pressure, using pinpoint counter punches to disrupt Frank’s relentless aggression.

Frank pushed forward with combinations throughout the fight, but Raquinel’s timing and accuracy allowed him to land clean shots to the head and body while expertly evading Frank’s offense.

In contrast, fellow Filipino Norj Guro fell short on the same card, losing by unanimous decision to Mexico’s Camila Zamorano in their contest for the WBC International atomweight title.

