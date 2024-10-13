Makati Football Club clinches Players’ 8 title in Aboitiz Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Makati Football Club (MFC) Cebu added another accolade to its name in the ongoing 24th Aboitiz Football Cup, securing the Players’ 8 division championship on Saturday, October 12, at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) football pitch.

MFC Cebu triumphed in the finals with a narrow 1-0 victory over the host squad, Don Bosco Football Club-C. Their win came roughly two weeks after topping the Players’ 6 division in the ongoing tournament.

The winning moment came in the 12th minute when Zayne Ernest Acuña found the back of the net, delivering the lone goal of the match to seal the title for MFC Cebu.

Acuña had already proven instrumental in his team’s journey to the finals, scoring the crucial goal in their 1-0 semifinal win against Sugbu Calidad FC.

His match-winner in the 16th minute secured MFC Cebu’s place in the championship round.

Meanwhile, Real Galaxy FC secured third place in the Players’ 8 division after defeating Sugbu Calidad FC, 2-1. Benje Triton Japson starred for Real Galaxy, scoring both goals in the 12th and 18th minutes to claim the victory.

DON BOSCO DOMINATES IN PLAYERS’ 12 DIVISION

In the Players’ 12 division, Don Bosco FC-C dismantled the Lapu-Lapu City FC with a staggering 18-0 scoreline.

Rex John Delos Reyes led the offensive onslaught with a five-goal performance, slotting his goals at the 6th, 26th, 36th, 37th, and 38th minutes.

Supporting Delos Reyes’ efforts were Mikhael Lukas Pazon and Elijah Noah Ralloma, who each contributed four goals, while Andrew Matthew Amistad added a brace.

Christian Villamor, Clyde Gerona, and Gerard Claude Zapanta also chipped in with a goal apiece in the rout of Lapu-Lapu City FC.

In the other the Players’ 12 division matches, Cebu United FC delivered an 11-0 thrashing of MFC Cebu, while Giuseppe FC cruised past Don Bosco FC-A with a 5-0 victory. Real Galaxy FC also secured a 5-0 win against Lo-oc FC.

Other notable results from Saturday’s action included University of San Carlos-Basic Education Department (USC-BED) defeating Don Bosco Liloan 2-0, Cebu FC Academy prevailing 3-0 over Don Bosco FC-B, Kanlungan FC overcoming Sportsgen International Academy 3-1, and FC Kickers edging Subangdaku Elementary School FC 3-2.

GIUSEPPE FC SHINES IN PLAYERS 10 DIVISION

In the Players’ 10 division, Giuseppe FC thrashed the Lapu-Lapu City FC, 9-0. Other victorious teams included Don Bosco FC Teams A and D, who defeated USC-BED B and Cebu United FC, respectively.

Rounding out the results, Cebu FC Academy, USC-BED A, MFC Cebu-White, Cebu United FC, and Bato Spartans FC all recorded wins in their respective matches.

