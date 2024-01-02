Cataraja-Raquinel bout now cancelled after postponement to February

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A frustrating news greeted world-rated Cebuano boxing prospect Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja at the start of 2024, after his supposed bout against Jayr Raquinel was ultimately cancelled.

Promoters made the decision to cancel the bout “due to unforeseen circumstances.” They made the announcement to cancel shortly after he told his followers of its postponement in February.

Cataraja was supposed to defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight title against Raquinel last November 11 in Nagoya, Japan.

He and his trainer Michael Domingo learned of its postponement when they arrived in Japan, days before the scheduled bout.

Promoters later on made an announcement to postpone the fight to February 2024.

Despite the postponement, he remained disciplined and continued training until he learned about the cancellation of the fight a week ago.

Cataraja and Raquinel’s bout would have been a great start to the local boxing scene this New Year.

Cataraja of Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Team remains unbeaten in 16 fights with 13 knockouts. He is ranked No. 7 in the WBA super flyweight division, and No. 11 in the IBF.

Meanwhile, Raquinel has 15 wins, 12 knockouts, two defeats and one draw.

A win over Raquinel, was expected to further improve his chances to fight for a world title.

