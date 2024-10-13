Gerwin Asilo makes weight for his big fight in Tokyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for Gerwin “Gladiator” Asilo for the biggest fight of his flourishing career after successfully making the weight on Sunday, October 13, ahead of his showdown with Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa.

Asilo, one of the standout prospects from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, made weight for their World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific bantamweight title clash on Monday, October 14, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Asilo tipped the scales at 117.04 pounds, while Nasukawa weighed in at 117.7 pounds for their 10-round regional title fight.

This bout marks Asilo’s first foray into the international scene, as he seeks to protect his unbeaten record of nine victories, including four knockouts. He faces the rising star Nasukawa, who boasts an impressive debut boxing record of 4-0, with two of those wins coming by knockout.

Asilo is no stranger to championship bouts, having previously held the WBO Oriental bantamweight title and the WBO Asia Pacific Youth bantamweight title.

His experience positions him as one of the leading talents in the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

Two-day fight card

Accompanying Asilo in Japan are his stablemate Regie Suganob, a top contender; trainer Romnick Hoybia; and veteran matchmaker Edito Villamor, all providing invaluable support as he steps into the ring.

Nasukawa gained international attention in 2018 after facing boxing icon Floyd Mayweather in a high-profile exhibition match, adding to the intrigue surrounding this fight.

The clash between Asilo and Nasukawa is part of a highly anticipated two-day fight card in Japan, featuring an array of notable bouts.

They will be one of the undercard bouts on the first day featuring Kosei Tanaka (20-1, 11 KOs) who will face South Africa’s Phumelele Cafu (10-0-3, 8 KOs) for the WBO super flyweight title.

In addition, Anthony Olascuaga (7-1, 5 KOs) will battle Jonathan Gonzalez (28-3-1, 14 KOs) for the WBO flyweight crown, while three-division world champion Junto Nakatani (28-0, 21 KOs) defends his title against Thailand’s Petch Sor Chitpattana (76-1, 53 KOs).

