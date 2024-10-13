Cesafi: CIT-U Junior Wildcats shock UV in juniors basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats stunned the heavily favored University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 65-61 victory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament on Sunday, October 13, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Junior Wildcats, entering the match as the heavy underdogs, displayed remarkable resilience as they rallied from an 18-point deficit (30-48) in the first half, turning the table around to a nine-point lead at 64-55, in a gritty comeback.

A key turning point in the game was the injury to UV’s Roderick Cambarijan, who managed to play just 2 minutes and 30 seconds due to a reported left ankle injury.

READ: Cesafi: CIT-U Wildcats shock USPF Panthers for first win

Prior to his exit, Cambarijan was already making an impact, contributing six points, one rebound, and one assist, leaving a significant void in the Baby Lancers’ lineup.

Despite establishing their largest lead earlier in the match, the Baby Lancers fell apart in the fourth quarter, allowing CIT-U to capitalize on their errors.

READ: Cesafi: Gerry Cavan on a mission to elevate CIT-U Wildcats

Impressive performances

Daniel Chase Mapula and Ryko Batuigas delivered impressive performances, both finishing with double-doubles.

Mapula led the Wildcats with 17 points and an impressive 14 rebounds, complemented by four steals and one assist, while Batuigas also scored 17 points and grabbed 11 boards.

READ: Cesafi 24: UP Cebu opens season with gritty victory over CIT-U

Team captain Kief Russel Suarez contributed significantly to the victory, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds, one steal, and one block.

For UV, Christophelcian Abellana was the standout performer, scoring 17 points while adding seven rebounds, three steals, and one assist.

John Dela Torre chipped in with nine points as the Baby Lancers suffered their first defeat of the season, now holding a 3-1 record and sitting third in the standings.

CIT-U improved to a 2-2 record in the Cesafi with this victory.

USPF NOW 2-2

In another high school matchup in the Cesafi, the University of Southern Philippines (USPF) Junior Panthers trounced the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 87-53.

Team captain Fritz Gonzales came within a rebound of a double-double, scoring 15 points along with nine boards and two steals.

AJ Kyle Delos Santos added 13 points, while Rhelance Lacerna and Champ Davidson Brigoli each contributed 10 points.

Angelo Cruz scored 12 points for DBTC as it fell to a 1-3 record.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP