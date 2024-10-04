PMI’s Asilo ready to seize spotlight in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Boholano boxing prospect Gerwin “Gladiator” Asilo is leaving no stone unturned as fight night draws near for his debut on the international stage.

The undefeated PMI Bohol Boxing Stable prospect has been grinding in training for his first bout abroad, determined to make it count.

Asilo will face Japan’s Tenshin Nasukawa in a 10-round showdown for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific bantamweight title at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on October 14.

The magnitude of the fight card is unparalleled, featuring seven world title fights, with Asilo and Nasukawa’s bout being the only regional title on the line.

“I have trained hard, spent long hours in the gym, and I can say that I am already well-prepared for the upcoming fight,” said Asilo.

With nine wins, including four knockouts, the 26-year-old Boholano boxer is stepping onto the global stage with confidence.

However, for Asilo, this fight represents more than just a title shot—it’s a test of how far he can go.

Asilo’s journey has been marked by perseverance and an unwavering belief in his abilities.

In his last fight on July 27, he made a statement, knocking out Thai Surat Eaim Ong in just two rounds to claim the WBO Oriental bantamweight title in Bohol.

“I’ve done what we needed to do to master the techniques that my trainers wanted me to learn and use in the ring. I’ll give it everything I’ve got come fight night,” Asilo said.

The road to Tokyo hasn’t been easy, as Asilo endured grueling training sessions, including a training camp in Cebu.

Nasukawa will be a tough test for him, with an impressive 4-0 record and two knockouts. Nasukawa gained widespread recognition after his exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2018.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP