PNP: Garma, Leonardo to face murder raps in Barayuga slay

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday confirmed that its Criminal and Detection Group (CIDG) will be filing criminal complaints against former police colonel Royina Garma and National Police Commission Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo for the killing of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga in 2020.

PNP spokesperson BGen. Jean Fajardo said complaints for murder and frustrated murder would be filed against Garma and Leonardo.

“The case folder is ready for filing. We’re just waiting for the wife of Gen. Wesley Barayuga and other relatives so we can formally file the complaint,” she said in Filipino.

Wesley Barayuga’s driver is alive. He will be among the complainants in the case. So this is a frustrated murder with respect to Barayuga’s driver since he is alive. In Wesley Barayuga’s case, we’re just waiting on Mrs. Wesley Barayuga to appear,” she added.

Barayuga murder

Fajardo said to be included in the complaints are Lt. Col. Santi Mendoza, who testified about the Barayuga murder at the House of Representatives’ quad committee hearing; dismissed police officer Nelson Mariano, whom he ordered to find a hitman; S/Sgt. Jeremy Causapin alias “Talks,” who allegedly paid Mariano P300,000, said to be from Garma, and an unnamed gunman.

“The CIDG is confident, aside from Lt. Col. Santi Mendoza’s testimony, that there will be more clarity once they are able to present other evidence relating to this case,” she added in Filipino.

When asked if Mendoza could be admitted into the witness protection program (WPP), Fajardo said, “It’s too early to even consider him eligible to be admitted into the WPP. Based on the WPP’s provision, law enforcers are not eligible. But there is a certain provision that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is studying.

While the WPP prohibits admitting current government employees, according to House quad panel chair Robert Ace Barbers in a September 30 radio interview, the DOJ is studying whether state personnel could qualify at the recommendation of a legislative committee for their testimony.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil ordered that the case be reopened on September 29, following Mendoza’s testimony at the seventh quad panel hearing where he claimed Leonardo and Garma ordered him to target Barayuga.

Barayuga was shot dead in July 2020 on his way home from the PCSO headquarters in Mandaluyong City by an unidentified gunman on a motorcycle.

