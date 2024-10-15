3 ways to get a head start on the holidays at SM Seaside City Cebu

With Christmas being only three months away, it’s only a matter of time before we all get caught up in the hectic holiday rush. Get ahead of the crowd and score some major savings at SM Seaside City Cebu, where shopping and savings go hand in hand!

Usher in the season with a fantastical Christmas tree lighting ceremony

SM Seaside is thrilled to kick off the holiday season in the Visayas with the grand launch of Santa’s Cirque World, inviting everyone to embark on a magical journey into Santa’s World on October 17, 2024, 4PM. This dazzling Christmas attraction, adorned in radiant golden hues, promises to highlight a holiday season topped with spectacular experiences of the Merry-Go-Magic, Mrs. Claus’ Spectacle, Tent, The North Pole Flyer, and the Festive Ferris Wheel Delight. Guests will be captivated by spell-binding entertainment, whimsical displays, and a spectacular blend of fun and fantasy that’s sure to delight the entire family. Santa’s Cirque World is more than just a visual treat—it’s an enchanting experience that celebrates the joy and wonder of the season, making unforgettable memories for all ages.

Beat the holiday rush and score huge discounts with the Great Seaside Sale

With the holidays in full swing, don’t miss out on the welcome return of the Great Seaside Sale!

From October 18 to 20, tick off the names on your Nice List for Christmas and score major discounts, with the three-day sale promising up to 70% off of regular prices for your holiday essentials.

What’s even better? SMAC and Prestige reward card holders can enjoy additional perks. Participating stores and affiliates will offer exclusive treats for members. For example, SMAC members will receive an extra 10% off at the counter, even on discounted items.

Shop for the perfect gifts with SM Seasides Christmas 2024 gift guide

The holiday season is all about spreading joy and finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones. At SM Seaside City Cebu, you’ll find everything you need to make this Christmas unforgettable!

MAGS

Worry no more about your party OOTD—find a sleek look from MAGS located at the Second Level, Mountain Wing.

AEROPHONE

Upgrade your partner’s tech game with the latest mobile device at the beloved local tech retailer, Aerophone located at Third Level, Cyberzone

TOY KINGDOM

Ninangs can spoil their little ones with all the toys their hearts desire at Toy Kingdom located at Second Level, City Wing.

SM APPLIANCE STORE

And for companies looking to enhance their party raffle draws, Shop at SM Appliance located at Lower Ground Level, Mountain Wing. They have all the big-ticket prizes everyone will be clamoring to win.

<

So what are you waiting for? Bask in the twinkling of the Christmas lights and the ringing of the bells (and cash register) as SM Seaside City Cebu ushers in the holiday season for 2024. It’s an extended merry-making weekend at SM Seaside City Cebu.