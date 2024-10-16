Domex: A game-changer for Filipino homemakers

Domex Philippines recently hosted a grand Silver Luncheon at Chateau by the Sea on October 11, celebrating its decades of providing outstanding cleaning solutions for Filipino households. The event brought together homemakers, industry experts, and media personalities to showcase the brand’s dedication to creating clean, germ-free homes.

Domex continues to be a trusted partner in home hygiene. By choosing Domex, Filipino homemakers can experience the unstoppable power of cleanliness in every corner of their homes.

Over the past two decades, Domex has consistently introduced innovative products that address the unique cleaning challenges faced by Filipino households. The brand’s dedication to quality and performance has earned it a loyal following among consumers nationwide.

As a highlight of the event, Domex unveiled its latest product, the Domex Stain & Limescale Cleaner. This powerful formula is specifically designed to tackle stubborn stains and limescale buildup, a common problem in regions like the Visayas and Mindanao due to the area’s hard water. The new cleaner offers a convenient and effective solution for homemakers who struggle with maintaining a spotless bathroom or kitchen.

Nicole Villavicencio, Unilever Homecare Digital Lead and Domex Brand Manager, graced the event and emphasized Domex’s dedication to empowering homemakers. “Domex is committed to providing effective cleaning solutions that make daily tasks easier and more efficient,” she stated. “We understand the challenges homemakers face and are proud to offer products that help them create a clean and hygienic living space.”

The event also shed light on the prevalence of limescale buildup in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. This is primarily attributed to the region’s water sources, which are often sourced from the ground and contain high levels of minerals. Limescale, a white, mineral deposit that forms on surfaces exposed to hard water, can be a persistent problem for many households.

To address this issue, Domex offers the Stain & Limescale Cleaner, a powerful tool for removing stubborn stains and buildup. The event featured demonstrations and activities showcasing the product’s effectiveness and versatility.

Beyond its powerful Stain & Limescale Cleaner, Domex offers a comprehensive range of cleaning solutions to cater to various household needs. For toilets without severe limescale buildup, especially in areas with softer water, Domex Toilet Bone Cleaner is a recommended option. Additionally, Domex Multi-Purpose Cleaner and Domex Anti-Bacterial Floor Cleaner provide effective solutions for cleaning other surfaces, such as tiles and floors. With this unstoppable portfolio, Domex is dedicated to delivering sparkling clean and germ-free homes.

With its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement, Domex continues to be a trusted partner in home hygiene. By choosing Domex, Filipino homemakers can experience the unstoppable power of cleanliness in every corner of their homes.

advt.

RELATED STORIES: