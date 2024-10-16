NBA Preseason: Warriors down Lakers to stay unbeaten

The Golden State Warriors remained unbeaten in the NBA preseason tournament after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 111-97, Wednesday morning, October 16 (Philippine time).

Stephen Curry had 28 points to lead the Warriors against the Lakers.

The Warriors are now 5-0 (win-loss) in the NBA preseason tournament.

Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis and forward Draymond Green added 26 each for Golden State.

D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 30 points with Rui Hachimura adding 28.

LeBron James finished with 23 for the Lakers.

Bronny James finished with nine points.

In other games, the Utah Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings, 117-114; the Miami heat toppled the San Antonio Spurs, 120-117; the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Denver Nuggets, 124-94; the Houston Rockets crushed the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-98; and the New York Knicks downed the Charlotte Hornets, 111-105.

