LANY hops on Cebu heritage tour, visits local museums

American pop-rock band LANY is no stranger to Filipinos because the group has performed in the country multiple times before.

However, their Cebuano fans were delighted by the news earlier this year that the band would bring their “a beautiful blur” world tour to Cebu for three set nights.

This was slated to be their first concert performance in the Queen City of the South, set to be held at the Waterfront Cebu Hotel and Casino.

Amid recent controversy, their local fans warmly welcomed them as they attended multiple sold-out concerts in Manila and Cebu.

More so, LANY did not just enjoy the energy of the Cebuano audiences as they were also spotted to seemingly enjoy immersing themselves in the cultural heritage sites Cebu has to offer.

National Museum of the Philippines – Cebu

The band was first spotted in the National Museum of the Philippines-Cebu where it shared photos of the group on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, October 16.

The group was joined by a tour guide as they caught a glimpse of the rich heritage and culture of Cebu from the past displayed on the walls and behind glasses inside the museum.

It can be recalled that the museum partially opened to the public in August 2023, marking its legacy as the first national museum housed in Cebu.

After more than a year of operations, it has engraved its place as a heritage destination, even including itself in the roster of museums in the annual Gabii sa Kabilin event.

Cebu’s national museum currently houses exhibits, artifacts, and galleries showcasing Cebu and the country’s biodiversity, geology, archaeological treasures, art, and ethnographic and maritime traditions.

Casa Gorordo Museum

On the same day, the official Facebook page of Casa Gorordo Museum also shared photos from the band’s visit to the historic house museum.

The museum staff warmly welcomed LANY under the welcoming Cebu heat outside the museum’s destination in the heart of the city.

Inside the museum, the band roamed around several rooms preserved as a traditional house in Cebu in the 1800s, absorbing native, Spanish, and Chinese influences.

The house was previously owned by Isidro Gorordo, who preceded several generations and who resided in the home and survived several historical events and wars.

Now, it stands as one of Cebu’s primary heritage sites where locals and tourists like the band LANY can immerse themselves in a valuable piece of Cebuano history and culture.

LANY’s close connection to the Philippines

This heritage tour was a symbolic part of the band’s visit to Cebu as they marked their stay in the Philippines as one of their favorite concert locations as they described the country, Manila specifically, as the first place to understand LANY before anyone else.

The band popularized hit songs, including “ILYSB” and “Malibu Night,” which became popular anthems among Filipinos and Cebuanos alike.