Cesafi: USJ-R, UV seek crucial wins on Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers gear up for pivotal matchups in Thursday’s Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Basketball Tournament.

The Jaguars are aiming for back-to-back victories in the collegiate division, while the Baby Lancers seek to bounce back after a surprising defeat last Sunday against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats.

USJ-R will square off against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, who are coming off a tough 60-47 loss at the hands of the streaking University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on October 12.

READ MORE:

Cesafi: Cheetahs overpower Fighting Maroons, continue win streak

CESAFI: Magis Eagles stretch winning streak in blowout win vs. USC

CESAFI: USC snaps losing streak with win over CIT-U

In contrast, the Jaguars secured a 62-51 win over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons on October 10, providing them with momentum going into this crucial encounter.

USJ-R’s success will hinge on the leadership and scoring of team captain Elmer Echavez, who delivered a strong performance in their last outing with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, USPF will rely on the offensive efforts of Peter John Peteros and Jasper Lumingkit, their primary scoring duo.

In the juniors division, the UV Baby Lancers are hungry for redemption following their stunning 65-61 loss to the underdog CIT-U Junior Wildcats.

Despite the setback, UV remains a top contender for a Final Four berth, holding a solid 3-1 record.

The Baby Lancers will take on the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, who are reeling from an 82-67 defeat at the hands of defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles on October 12.

READ MORE:

UAAP: La Salle, UP still on top as Final Four scramble heats up

NCAA: Other players step up for Lyceum in win over San Beda

UV’s main scorer, Roderick Cambarijan, could make his return after suffering an ankle injury just two minutes into their previous game.

Cambarijan’s absence was felt on both ends of the floor, but his potential return could give UV a much-needed offensive boost.

On the other side, UCLM’s Prince Mallorca will be a key player to watch as he looks to lead his team to their second win of the season. UCLM currently sits at 1-4, and they’ll need a strong showing to turn their fortunes around.

The USJ-R vs. USPF collegiate game is scheduled for 6:45 PM, while the UV vs. UCLM juniors matchup will tip off earlier at 5:15 PM.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP