CESAFI: USC snaps losing streak with win over CIT-U

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors finally broke their four-game losing streak, securing a 69-52 victory against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats on Sunday night, October 13, at the Cebu Coliseum.

After a frustrating start of their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 campaign, the Warriors earned their first win in commanding fashion, leading by as much as 17 points.

Despite a low-scoring game marked by poor shooting from both teams, USC managed to control the tempo, building a 50-35 lead in the second half.

The Warriors shot just 24-of-64 from the field but capitalized on their second-chance opportunities, outscoring CIT-U 14-2 in that category.

In contrast, CIT-U, coming off an upset win over last season’s Final Four contender, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), struggled with a 22-of-71 shooting performance.

CIT-U found success in other areas, outscoring USC 32-22 in the paint, 14-5 on fast breaks, and 20-11 off turnovers. However, their second-half collapse stood in stark contrast to the grit displayed in their previous game.

James Paolo Gica led USC with 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists, while Kyle Maglinte contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

Despite Jerian Marc Abello’s 20-point effort for CIT-U, the Wildcats dropped to 1-2 in the CESAFI standings, while USC improved to 1-4.

Early struggles

USC head coach Paul Joven explained that the team’s challenging schedule and the players’ academic responsibilities were factors in their early struggles.

“Our schedule this season has been tough. The team barely gets a three-day break between games, and the players are balancing their studies with basketball. Now that we’ve had some time to rest and regroup, we were able to practice more effectively and secure this win,” Joven said.

“Finishing games has been an issue for us, but with proper rest, we’re ready to take on the rest of the season,” he added.

Up next for USC is a showdown against the undefeated University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on October 20.

Jaguars vs Cheetahs

In the high school division of the CESAFI, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs cruised past the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs, 63-40, improving to 4-1 in the standings.

JV Oringo delivered a dominant double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, one steal, one block, and one assist. John Kent Bihag led Benedicto with 16 points and seven boards, though the Baby Cheetahs fell to 1-5.

