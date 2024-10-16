Cesafi: Cheetahs overpower Fighting Maroons, continue win streak

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College Cheetahs extended their perfect run to three games, remaining undefeated in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament with a convincing 63-56 victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons on Tuesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

In just their second year in the league, the Cheetahs continue to make waves, with this latest win marking another milestone in their Cesafi journey.

READ MORE:

CESAFI: Magis Eagles stretch winning streak in blowout win vs. USC

CESAFI: USC snaps losing streak with win over CIT-U

CEC Dragons drub USC Warriors, secure second straight win

Leading the charge for Benedicto College was Junil Bulan, who posted a standout performance, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists.

Denrick Orgong chipped in 11 points and 3 boards, while Allen Angelo Alicando and Serge Gabines combined for 17 points to provide additional firepower for head coach BJ Murillo’s squad.

Despite a strong showing from UP Cebu’s Matt Flores, who recorded a double-double of his own with 14 points and 15 rebounds, the Fighting Maroons fell to 1-3 in the standings. Flores also added two steals and an assist, but his efforts weren’t enough to snap UP Cebu’s losing streak.

The Fighting Maroons started strong, opening the game with a four-point lead in the first quarter, but the tides turned as the game progressed.

The Cheetahs capitalized on UP Cebu’s mistakes, converting 23 points off turnovers and dominating the paint with 24 points. Seven lead changes ensued, but Benedicto College took control in the second half, building a 12-point cushion, 59-47, that UP Cebu couldn’t overcome.

READ MORE:

UAAP: La Salle, UP still on top as Final Four scramble heats up

NCAA: Other players step up for Lyceum in win over San Beda

Head coach Murillo attributed their success to the steady playmaking of his point guards, who have been key to the team’s early success this season.

“We’re fortunate to have three reliable point guards this year, which allows us to execute our plays efficiently,” Murillo said.

“UP Cebu lacked that presence, and we took advantage of that to secure the win,” he said.

The Cheetahs’ next challenge looms large as they face the unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who are also 3-0, in what promises to be a highly anticipated clash on October 24.

“UC will be our acid test,” Murillo added.

“We’ve taken care of the beatable teams, but now we face a tougher opponent. We’ll be tested, but we’ll be ready,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP