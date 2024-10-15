CESAFI: Magis Eagles stretch winning streak in blowout win vs. USC

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles continued their impressive run in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24, securing a dominant 88-63 victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors on Tuesday, October 15.

The win extended the Magis Eagles’ winning streak to four games, placing them in fourth in the team standings, tied with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs in record.

Meanwhile, the Baby Warriors remained winless after five games.

Leading the charge for SHS-AdC were team captain Alden Paul Cainglet and Jelo Mar Rota, who contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Cainglet added three rebounds and two assists, while Rota tallied two steals and two assists. Center Lars Fjellvang dominated the paint with a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Magis Eagles’ balanced scoring was further highlighted by Froilan Maglasang and Coriantumr Cabantog, who chipped in 12 and 11 points apiece.

Despite USC’s Xian Garcia scoring 22 points, the Baby Warriors were unable to match the Magis Eagles’ dominance.

SHS-AdC’s superior size and rebounding advantage allowed them to control the paint, outscoring USC 52-24 and securing a significant 52-32 rebounding edge.

The Magis Eagles led by as many as 33 points in the final quarter, which allowed head coach Rommel Rasmo to rest his starters and give his bench players valuable playing time.

Looking ahead, Rasmo is preparing for their upcoming match against the formidable Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons (5-1) on Sunday.

The Dragons, who defeated SHS-AdC in last season’s elimination round, will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge for the Magis Eagles.

