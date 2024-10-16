Giuseppe FC U-13 Boys bag second AIA 7’s Football Festival title 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The U-13 boys of Giuseppe Football Club (Giuseppe FC) showcased its prowess anew after its topped the 2024 AIA 7’s Football Festival earlier this month.

The team topped the category after beating Cebu Football Club 2-0, in the latter’s home turf, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

That victory marked Giuseppe FC’s third consecutive title in the AIA 7’s title as they earlier topped the same division in March and the Ateneo Cup in February.

Besides the team win, Giuseppe FC also bagged numerous individual awards including the “SuperB Coach” plum that went to head coach Reeve Andre Sumayod, while Darl Matthew Pantinople was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP), while Mael Christin took home the Best Goalkeeper award for his standout performances between the posts.

The rest of the team’s roster was composed of Gyle Veloso, Ezethomas Omega, James Torillo, Jhames Mikhael Gavas, Josea Benedict Mabini, Jhairel Rosel, John Riekz Llorag, Franz Juntilla, Charles Lejarzo, Joshua Hendin, Kael Andreas Arriola, and Sealtiel Royce Luzano.

Giuseppe FC also contributed its success to its mentor and coach Hayato Ayabe for their remarkable outing on the pitch, displaying adaptability, tough defense and overwhelming counter attacks that became the trademark of the club.

On top of that, the third title of the year for Giuseppe FC’s U-13 team is a testament to its commitment to develop young football talents on and off the pitch.

