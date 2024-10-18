Illegal notarial services: 5 persons nabbed near Cebu City hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Five individuals were arrested by police near the Cebu City Hall on Thursday, October 17, for allegedly notarizing legal documents on behalf of some notaries public.

Law enforcers apprehended alias Lea, 48; Jocelyn, 49; Cristy, 31; Arjean, 42; and Richard, 47.

Their arrest stemmed from a request by the Cebu City Notarial Commission, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

This was part of their inspections of areas where unauthorized individuals were allegedly conducting notarization.

According to Macatangay, a notary public is a commissioned official who serves as an impartial witness in the signing of private documents to make it public.

The duty of such individuals is important to ensure that the execution of legal documents will be done properly.

However, authorities recently discovered that some notaries public in Cebu City had been allowing unauthorized individuals to take their place.

At around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, five individuals were arrested and brought to the Waterfront Police Station.

Macatangay told reporters that the arrested persons were accused of falsifying public documents.

They would allegedly imitate the signatures of some notaries public and sign legal documents themselves, which violated the rule that the notary public should sign the document.

According to Macatangay, the notaries public, who gave these individuals permission to sign on their behalf, are active members of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

With the findings of the raid, authorities will be conducting an investigation on some notaries public in Cebu City.

Macatangay said that they would be coordinating with other units in the follow up investigation to determine if there were other individuals conducting this kind of operation in the city.

She said that the Notarial Commission woould be deciding on the next step in holding accountable the notaries public involved.

Meanwhile, the arrested persons are temporarily held in police custody pending for the filing of a charge of falsification of public documents against them.

