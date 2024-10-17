Carl Jammes Martin set to fight in December

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Igorot boxing sensation Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin is gearing up for a fight in December.

The announcement was made by Viva Promotions, the boxing outfit currently managed by Brandon Gibbons, son of MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons, through a Facebook post on Thursday, October 17.

Hailing from Lagawe, Ifugao, Martin has been diligently training at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his sights firmly set on a world title.

As the No. 2 contender in the highly competitive super bantamweight division, Martin is poised for significant opportunities.

The 25-year-old Martin boasts an impressive unbeaten record of 24 wins, including 19 knockouts.

He is a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global super bantamweight champion and made his international debut last month, delivering a spectacular second-round knockout against the unheralded Mexican fighter Anthony Jimenez Salas in Culiacán, Mexico.

With his sights set on a potential world title eliminator or interim title bout in the WBO, Martin is positioned just behind Australian top contender Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs).

The stakes are high, as the victor will earn the chance to face Japanese boxing superstar and undisputed super bantamweight world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue.

While details regarding Martin’s opponent, as well as the specific date and location of the fight, have yet to be officially announced, one thing is clear: Martin is on the fast track to big opportunities, with the potential for major fights looming either before the year concludes or in early 2025.

