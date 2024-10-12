Cesafi: UC Baby Webmasters stretch winning streak to 5-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters continued their impressive run in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament, securing their fifth consecutive victory by defeating the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Baby Mustangs, 66-48, on Saturday, October 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With this win, the Baby Webmasters temporarily ascended to the top of the team standings with an unblemished 5-0 record.

Big man Carlo Salgarino was a standout performer, leading UC with a game-high 14 points, complemented by four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, while shooting an efficient 5-of-7 from the field.

ALSO READ:

CESAFI: UC Baby Webmasters outplays UCLM to go 4-0

UC Baby Webmasters trounce CIT-U for second win in a row

UC’s junior squads split results in Cesafi Season 24 action

Jehu Syx Romanos also contributed significantly, adding 10 points, six rebounds, and three steals, with an impressive 4-of-5 shooting performance.

Kyle Francis Bayog and Ahron John Cagayao combined for 14 points, helping UC maintain a commanding 19-point lead, 65-46, at the start of the final quarter.

The Baby Webmasters dominated in the paint, outscoring CRMC 40-22, and effectively capitalized on turnovers, converting them into 25 points compared to CRMC’s 15.

UC’s win came on the heels of their impressive win over their sister team, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, 66-56.

For CRMC, Karl John Agravante was the lone bright spot, finishing as the only double-digit scorer with 10 points, along with nine rebounds, four steals, and two assists. With this loss, CRMC dropped to a disappointing 0-4 record, placing them at the bottom of the standings alongside the winless University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP