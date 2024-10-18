More miles, more milestones: Go to distance with EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard

Frequent travelers now have an exciting way to make their journeys more rewarding with the newly improved EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard, which was recently relaunched regionally at the NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

This co-branded card, brought to you by three renowned brands—EastWest Bank, Singapore Airlines Group’s KrisFlyer, and Mastercard—is specifically designed for those who live for travel, offering a world of exclusive privileges that make every trip an experience to remember.

“The ability to accumulate points, the ability to spend [then] earn rewards is very important not only to access travel opportunities but also to create memories, to create lifetime experiences,” cites Jerry Ngo, the CEO of EastWest Banking Corporation on the relevance of the said credit card.

Singapore Airlines’ Divisional Vice President of Loyalty Marketing, Bryan Koh, also highlighted that the launch of the new credit card brings significant benefits to everyone, particularly casual travelers, by offering them access to enhanced, top-tier airport services.

The card comes in two variants: World and Premium credit cards. Both options allow cardholders to unlock premium travel perks, tailored specifically for their lifestyle needs. Whether you are a casual traveler or a frequent jet-setter, the card offers an array of benefits that make it the perfect travel companion for your adventures.

The milestone event was attended by notable figures, including Judith Dayrit, Mastercard’s Account Management Head; Lawrence Lee, EVP and Head of Consumer Lending at EastWest Banking Corporation; and Mia Tamayo, SVP and Head of Credit Cards at EastWest Banking Corporation, among others.

EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard: Get rewarded with every purchase

The standout feature of the EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard is its ability to earn KrisFlyer miles on every purchase. Whether you’re paying for day-to-day essentials or planning a vacation, every peso spent takes you closer to your next flight with Singapore Airlines or its partner airlines.

With the EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Premium Mastercard, cardholders earn 1 KrisFlyer mile for every Php 15.00 spent on products or services from any Singapore Airlines Group entity, including Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Kris+, and KrisShop. Similarly, those with the World variant of the credit card earn 1 KrisFlyer mile for every Php 12.00 spent, making both cards excellent options for accumulating miles faster.

For local retail spending such as groceries, fuel, utilities, medical expenses, and quick bills, Platinum cardholders earn 1 KrisFlyer mile for every Php 88.00 spent. Meanwhile, those with the World credit card earn 1 KrisFlyer mile for every Php 78.00 purchase.

Once you’ve earned enough KrisFlyer miles, you can use them for booking free flights, upgrade to a higher cabin class, or access other rewards on your next trip.

EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard: Coveted travel perks

Access more airport lounges

Owners of such credit cards are granted a Mastercard Travel Pass, which allows unrivaled lounge accessibility to over 1,300 airport lounges across the Asia Pacific, including the Philippines, as well as in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, ensuring top-tier comfort wherever you travel.

Seamless mobile delivery

Forget about carrying a physical card—just download the Mastercard Travel Pass app from the iOS App Store or Google Play. With instant mobile membership access, you can easily track your complimentary lounge access, view your visit history, locate nearby lounges in real-time, and get travel and flight updates. Plus, enjoy DragonPass dining offers at an array of food and beverage establishments within the airport’s premise.

Low foreign currency conversion fee

Enjoy guilt-free shopping abroad with a minimal 1.70% fee on international purchases, letting cardholders spend confidently while traveling.

Complimentary comprehensive travel insurance

Cardholders and their families are protected with travel insurance coverage of up to Php 20 million when they book travel expenses using the card, providing peace of mind and security throughout their journeys.

EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard: Simple application process

For those who love exploring new destinations, the EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard is the key to turning those travel dreams into reality. Earn points, enjoy luxurious perks, and make your journeys more memorable with a card that understands the needs of discerning travelers.

Getting started with the EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard is simple and convenient. You can apply online through EastWest Bank’s official website, or visit any of their branches across the country to speak with a banking representative.

With minimal requirements and an easy application process, you’ll be on your way to earning KrisFlyer miles and enjoying premium travel benefits in no time.

Take the next step towards premium travel—apply for your EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard today, and start earning miles on every purchase.

For more information about the coveted credit card, check the EastWest Bank website or message their official Facebook page. What are you waiting for? Travel more!

