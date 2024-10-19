Chan: Lapu-Lapu city gov’t ‘scammed’ over TJ Monterde, Yeng Constantino concert

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Oponanon fans of TJ Monterde and Yeng Constantino can no longer expect their idols to perform at the upcoming Kaabag Fiesta Concert in Lapu-Lapu City on November 21, 2024.

This follows Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan’s announcement that the city government had been scammed by an individual who claimed to be connected to the management representing the singers.

In a post, Chan stated that the city had transacted with this individual and paid a down payment from their sponsor to secure the concert.

However, Cornerstone Entertainment denied the city’s claim that Constantino and Monterde had committed to perform at the event.

In a statement, Cornerstone also clarified that the person who dealt with the city was not connected to them.

READ: Yeng Constantino dedicates new song ‘Kung Uulitin’ to husband

“It has come to our attention that a certain Alpearl Tabiliran has fraudulently claimed to the local government of Lapu-Lapu City that he had the authority to represent our artists, Yeng Constantino and Tj Monterde, and to commit them to perform at the Kaabag Fiesta Concert in Lapu-Lapu City on November 21, 2024,” Cornerstone Entertainment said in a statement.

“We wish to clarify that Mr. Tabiliran is neither an agent nor affiliated with Cornerstone Entertainment Inc., or any of its artists. His actions were unauthorized, and he did not obtain the consent of the artists,” it added.

Constantino also posted on her official Facebook account, denying any scheduled gig in Lapu-Lapu.

“Yengters wala akong gig sa Lapu-Lapu Cebu ng November 21. I asked our management na and they said wala daw ganung schedule because pabalik palang kami nito galing Amerika. Hope this cleared things up,” Constantino said.

The mayor stated that they are trying to communicate with the individual, but he is no longer responding to their calls.

READ: 3 minor girls surrender to Mayor Chan after viral assault incident

As a result, Chan said they are now coordinating with their legal team to take action.

Cornerstone Entertainment also promised to actively coordinate with the city in investigating the matter. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP