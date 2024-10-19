Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort debuts its “Curation” competitions during the Beyond Happiness by Sheraton

Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort successfully concluded its much-anticipated “Beyond Happiness: Wedding and Socials Expo” on October 6, 2024, with a grand celebration of talent, creativity, and craftsmanship.

Positioned as a premier destination for weddings and social events, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort continues to elevate its offerings through the annual “Beyond Happiness by Sheraton” event.

The two-day event, co-presented by the AppleOne Group, offered attendees a dazzling showcase of wedding essentials, from stunning bridal gowns to intricately designed cakes, creating an unforgettable experience of elegance and artistry.

The key highlight of the event was the “Curation: Designing Competition,” where 7 mentees competed to the top as they were mentored by Cebu’s top designers: Lemuel Rosos, Mel Maria, Hanz Coquilla, Edwin Ao, Ia Coca, Axel Que, and Valerie Alvez. They all presented collections that celebrated creativity and craftsmanship, each piece telling its own unique story. As part of the criteria, sustainability is also one of the highlights of each piece showcasing a commitment to eco-conscious design and responsible artistry.

Competing against six other up-and-coming designers, including Arnold Gracia, King Rosales, Steven Cyrus Agripo, John Lloyd Hermosa, John Luman-ag, and Ruby Maglinte, MJ Jamio mentored by Ia Coca stood out for his innovative and captivating creations. His design embodied the event’s theme, “Unfolding Stories, Celebrating Talents,” and ultimately winning the P100,000 prize.

This year’s “Beyond Happiness by Sheraton” not only showcased the finest in wedding planning but also provided a platform for young designers to shine. The intense creativity displayed throughout the competition highlighted each contestant’s distinct vision for wedding fashion.

In an effort to give back to the community, the designs created during the competition will be sold, with the entirety of the proceeds being donated to charitable causes through the Marriott Worldwide Business Council.

The expo also featured exciting cake decorating and table styling competitions, highlighting Cebu’s vibrant creative community. Participants from four local schools competed, showcasing their exceptional talent and creativity. These contests underscored Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort’s dedication to nurturing local talent, providing a platform for students and professionals to showcase their skills while learning from industry experts. The winners, proudly representing their schools, took home cash prizes of P10,000, further cementing their achievements and adding prestige to their institutions.

Beyond the competitions, the 2-day expo offered a diverse range of exhibitors, featuring top-tier suppliers from the wedding industry. Attendees had the opportunity to explore everything needed for their dream weddings, from elegant floral arrangements and luxury table settings to bridal gowns, photography services, and unique wedding giveaways. The event was a one-stop destination for couples and wedding planners alike.

This campaign is not just about showcasing wedding products—it's about the stories, craftsmanship, and personal journeys behind each curated piece. The collaboration between established professionals and rising stars has fostered a creative spirit that's helping to shape Cebu's growing reputation as a wedding destination.

The event concluded on a high note, with a sense of triumph and inspiration filling the air. The successful partnership between Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and AppleOne Group created an atmosphere where creativity could thrive, allowing young talents to shine on a prominent stage. The second annual “Beyond Happiness” event has now firmly established itself as a significant event in Cebu’s cultural calendar, further solidifying the region as a destination of choice for weddings and social celebrations.

Along with AppleOne Group are also brand collaborators who helped make the first-ever Beyond Happiness by Sheraton Curation successful: Starlux Airlines, Shepard, Love & Diamonds, Crafted by QKC, and Disenyo Del Sur.

As “Beyond Happiness by Sheraton” continues to evolve, it remains a celebration of not just the beauty of weddings but also the stories, craftsmanship, and community spirit that make each celebration truly unique. With this year’s success, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort is on track to offering a platform for nurturing local talent and inspiring creativity within the community.

For more information and to participate in the event, please contact Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort at 520 5500.

