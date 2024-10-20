Dengue cases in Cebu City reach 2,831 as of October 3

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 20,2024 - 11:19 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) has logged a total of 2,831 dengue cases in Cebu City with 17 deaths as of October 3, 2024.

Based on the data provided by CHD head Dr. Daisy Villa, their epidemiology surveillance and statistics unit confirmed that 941 cases and 1,890 suspected cases.

The number is also higher compared to the same period last year which saw 573 cases with 28 confirmed, 545 suspected cases, and four suspected deaths.

The youngest fatality was three years old from Brgy. Buhisan while the oldest was 75 years old from Brgy. Pardo.

The CHD defines a confirmed case as a suspected case with viral culture isolation or detection of viral genomic sequences by Polymerase Chain Reaction.

On the other hand, a suspected case is when a person has an acute febrile illness lasting two to seven days and experiences symptoms such as headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, pain behind the eyes, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, flushed skin, and rash.

The CHD added that most dengue cases were recorded from July to September, during the onset of the wet season.

Among the barangays in Cebu City, Brgy. Guadalupe logged the highest number of cases with 240, followed by Brgy. Talamban with 168 cases; then Brgy. Apas with 126; Brgy. Lahug with 107; Brgy. Tisa with 105; Brgy. Pardo with 88 cases; Brgy. Mabolo with 87; Brgy. Basak San Nicolas with 84; Brgy. Labangon with 81; and Brgy. Quiot with 77 cases.

With the rising number of cases, the CHD recommends that residents of Cebu City be proactive in environmental management to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Environmental management includes proper disposal of solid waste, and covering, emptying, cleaning, or disposing of water storage containers and artificial habitats that can hold water.

The CHD also recommended wearing personal protective measures such as long sleeves, using mosquito repellents, and installing bed nets and window screens.

They further advised residents to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Moreover, the CHD urged those experiencing signs and symptoms of dengue fever to seek immediate medical attention.

The data was shared by Villa with the City Council and included in the agenda for the regular session on Wednesday, October 16. /clorenciana

