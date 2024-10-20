USJ-R Jaguar Cubs beat USPF, creates 4-way tie in HS standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs grabbed their fifth win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament after beating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 72-61, Sunday night.

This win not only strengthened the Cubs’ Final Four bid but also contributed to a fascinating four-way tie among the top contending teams in the high school division as the season progresses.

With an impressive 5-1 record, the Jaguar Cubs now share the spotlight with the defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, the University of the Visayas (UV), and the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters.

READ: CESAFI: USJ-R Jaguar Cubs nip DBTC Greywolves, secure win No. 2

The competitiveness of the CESAFI high school division is palpable, especially with the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons close behind at 5-2, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the elimination round.

The loss for USPF dropped their record to 3-2, yet they remain a formidable contender in the race for the playoffs, keeping the tension high as teams jockey for position.

READ: CESAFI: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles tame Dragons for 5th straight win

Kyle Barrieta and Shaun Grava each contributed 11 points for the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs. Barrieta’s all-around game included six rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Grava added three assists and two steals.

Complementing their efforts, Jaylord Pepito and Jan Francis Petilos added a combined 17 points, reinforcing the team’s balanced attack.

READ: CESAFI: USJ-R clobbers UP for second win

For USPF, Fritz Gonzales shone brightly despite the defeat, racking up a game-high 23 points, alongside eight rebounds, seven steals, and three assists.

However, he stood alone as the primary offensive threat for the struggling Baby Panthers.

UCLM Webmasters vs DBTC Greywolves

In the other CESAFI high school match, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters mauled the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 81-49.

It was a convincing bounce back win for UCLM, following a narrow 64-65 loss to UV just days prior.

Prince Mallorca led UCLM with 16 points, nine rebounds, and five steals, while Wade Adam Luche added 15 points, seven boards.

On the other side, DBTC’s Carmelson Paul Abangan and Roy Ronals Aquino III combined for 31 points, but their efforts were insufficient against a resurgent UCLM squad.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP