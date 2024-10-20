CESAFI: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles tame Dragons for 5th straight win

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles cruised to their fifth straight win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 after beating the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 74-60, on Sunday, October 20, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles improved their record to five wins and one defeat, creating a three-way tie with the UV Baby Lancers and the UC Baby Webmasters on top of the team standings. This could become a four-way tie if the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs will win their game against the USPF Baby Panthers which is currently being played as of this writing.

Meanwhile, CEC absorbed their second defeat in seven games. Despite this, they remain a strong contender for the Final Four.

Sweet Revenge

It was also a sweet revenge for the Magis Eagles after losing to the Dragons in last year’s elimination round, 61-71.

Rookie center Coriantumr Cabantog put on a stellar performance, dropping 20 points with eight boards and one block from a highly efficient 5-of-6 field goals, all done in the shaded area.

Guard Froilan Maglasang added 11 points with three assists and two steals. Team captain Alden Paul Cainglet added nine points, while Iven Hoffer Cardenas and Jelo Mar Rota each tallied nine markers.

On the other hand, Jyle Roa spoiled his game-high 21 points for the Dragons. Francis Jay Gonzales added 11 in their losing efforts.

The Magis Eagles capitalized on their size advantage, winning over the Dragons in their battle in the painted area, scoring 42-30.

Also, SHS-AdC’s bench delivered a much-needed 37 points over CEC’s 14, while they were also efficient in second chance points, yielding 16-7.

